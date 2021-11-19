Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Short Interest Up 103.7% in October

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 103.7% from the October 14th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 198,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lasertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LSRCY traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.23. The company had a trading volume of 34,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,047. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.46. Lasertec has a 12 month low of $19.23 and a 12 month high of $56.92.

Lasertec Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductor-related equipment, energy efficiency and environment products, laser microscopes, and flat panel display-related equipment worldwide. The company provides systems used to inspect and measure defects on semiconductor photomasks and wafers; wafer inspection and measurement equipment, such as lithography process inspection systems and coating thickness non-uniformity inspection systems; systems used to inspect and review SiC and transparent wafers, which have applications in electric power systems, and railway, office, and consumer equipment.

