Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target Raised to $96.00 at Benchmark

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its price objective lifted by Benchmark from $81.00 to $96.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LSCC has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.13.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $84.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.85. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $37.38 and a 1 year high of $85.01. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 146.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $131.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 37,585 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $2,559,538.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 112,072 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Saturday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $7,068,381.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 326,605 shares of company stock valued at $21,769,985 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 525.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 44,638 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 5,519.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,933,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,857,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,622,000. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

