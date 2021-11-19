Legacy Private Trust Co. Buys 121 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 492,449.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,038,741 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,445,652,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 277.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 615,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,118,539,000 after buying an additional 452,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,640,401,000 after buying an additional 338,793 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,696.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 72.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,398.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,395.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total transaction of $495,496.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,227 shares of company stock worth $292,249,954 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,700.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,137.12.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.