Legacy Private Trust Co. Buys 43,326 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 290.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,230 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,326 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.0% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.9% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 22.7% in the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 1,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $224,000. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.28.

Shares of NVDA opened at $316.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.27 and a 200-day moving average of $205.46. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $327.60. The company has a market cap of $789.34 billion, a PE ratio of 112.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.70%.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

