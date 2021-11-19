Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $15.73 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,307 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 1.3% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $15,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period.

BATS:USMV opened at $78.01 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.22.

