Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $5.30 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14,925.0% in the third quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 12,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 12,537 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 61.9% during the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.9% during the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

TIP stock opened at $130.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.43. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $123.51 and a 52-week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

