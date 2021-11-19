Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 275 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 8.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth about $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 29.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,396.60.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,544.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,475.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,433.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,033.40 and a 52 week high of $1,626.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,546.57, for a total value of $12,372,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.41, for a total transaction of $11,500,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,916,195.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,396 shares of company stock valued at $36,033,220 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

