Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.13.

Several research firms have issued reports on LMND. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

LMND stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,076,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 1.65. Lemonade has a 12 month low of $52.82 and a 12 month high of $188.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.95.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.07. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 21.38% and a negative net margin of 189.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lemonade will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $1,123,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $324,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,420 over the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMND. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 39.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,092,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,085 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter worth $54,772,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Lemonade by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,338,000 after purchasing an additional 588,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,511,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Lemonade during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

