Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Has $38.56 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 435,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up about 5.0% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $38,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $636,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,100,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,050,000 after acquiring an additional 322,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $95.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.35. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

