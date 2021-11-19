Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 81 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 68.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 38 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 397 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,048.12, for a total transaction of $416,103.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,619.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total value of $6,945,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,071 shares of company stock valued at $13,752,332. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.06.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $358.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $128.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.47 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $357.47 and its 200 day moving average is $327.51.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.