Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 12,397 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,397 shares during the period. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,279,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,925,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,442,000 after acquiring an additional 386,348 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1,833.0% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 370,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,367,000 after purchasing an additional 351,434 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,181,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,539,000 after purchasing an additional 83,489 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 118,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 59,460 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHM opened at $49.23 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.18 and a 1 year high of $49.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.51.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

