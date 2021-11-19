Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.45

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$23.45 and traded as high as C$24.62. Leon’s Furniture shares last traded at C$24.40, with a volume of 12,456 shares trading hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$24.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.45.

In other Leon’s Furniture news, Senior Officer Gregory Paul Nakonechny sold 13,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.55, for a total value of C$334,991.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$86,840.56.

About Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF)

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. In addition, it offers household furniture, electronics, and appliance repair services; and credit insurance products.

