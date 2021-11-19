Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 46 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 52 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Booking by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its holdings in Booking by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Booking by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $22.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,353.52. The stock had a trading volume of 17,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,860.73 and a 52 week high of $2,687.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,438.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,310.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.64 billion, a PE ratio of 259.39, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.19.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 43.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BKNG. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,375.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist raised their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,683.79.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total value of $449,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,623,855. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

