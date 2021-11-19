Level Four Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.2% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,996.07. 56,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,075. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,843.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,649.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,694.00 and a twelve month high of $3,012.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Argus raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,156.15.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

