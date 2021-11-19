Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $3.40 Million Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 240,126 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,366 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 3.4% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 19,922 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 23.6% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 5.2% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 15,263 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.3% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 60,005 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 6.2% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on F. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.30.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $250,491.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,419 shares of company stock worth $745,491. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,028,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,173,758. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $20.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.52.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

