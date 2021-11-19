Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $3.62 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,181 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.49. 155,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,678,839. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $148.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.18. The stock has a market cap of $356.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.62%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $218,628.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 341,513 shares of company stock worth $49,251,789. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Truist raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.41.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

