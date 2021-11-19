Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 760 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTNQ. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,000.

Shares of BATS:PTNQ traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.40. 19,920 shares of the company traded hands. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.98.

