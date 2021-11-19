Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 309 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GS. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.29.

GS traded down $4.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $386.46. 68,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,758,822. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $129.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.11 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $399.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

