Level Four Financial LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Level Four Financial LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.0% of Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 385.0% during the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 9,915 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 56.3% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $326.62. 7,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,848. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.05 and a fifty-two week high of $324.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.12.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

