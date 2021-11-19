Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.750-$0.780 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:LXP traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $15.22. 2,981,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.65. Lexington Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $83.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.23 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 65.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 54.43%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,506,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 449,672 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.54% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $18,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

