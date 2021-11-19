LHT Achieves Market Cap of $167,966.93 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. LHT has a total market cap of $167,966.93 and approximately $9.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LHT has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. One LHT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LHT alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005205 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00008036 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000155 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About LHT

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.