Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Receives $41.92 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.58.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Nomura initiated coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Li Auto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LI. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LI traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.60. 5,664,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,235,099. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 5.02. Li Auto has a twelve month low of $15.98 and a twelve month high of $47.70. The company has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.13 and a beta of 2.22.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $780.44 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Li Auto will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

