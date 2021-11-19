Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Wincanton (LON:WIN)

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Wincanton (LON:WIN) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 520 ($6.79) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a not rated rating on shares of Wincanton in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Get Wincanton alerts:

Shares of WIN stock opened at GBX 386.60 ($5.05) on Tuesday. Wincanton has a 1-year low of GBX 230.59 ($3.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 470 ($6.14). The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32,880.00. The company has a market capitalization of £481.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 369.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 405.33.

In other news, insider Mihiri Jayaweera bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 353 ($4.61) per share, for a total transaction of £14,120 ($18,447.87).

About Wincanton

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Wincanton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wincanton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.