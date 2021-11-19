Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR)

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 795 ($10.39) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GPOR. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Monday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.36) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 724.25 ($9.46).

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

Great Portland Estates stock opened at GBX 743 ($9.71) on Friday. Great Portland Estates has a 12-month low of GBX 607 ($7.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 810.50 ($10.59). The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 756.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,248.25. The stock has a market cap of £1.89 billion and a PE ratio of -9.31.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.