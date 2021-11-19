LifeWorks (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) PT Lowered to C$36.00 at TD Securities

LifeWorks (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MSIXF opened at $21.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.14. LifeWorks has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $28.16.

Get LifeWorks alerts:

LifeWorks Company Profile

LifeWorks, Inc engages in the provision of human resource consulting and technology services. Its solutions includes employee assistance program; health and wellness; benefits and pension outsourcing; absence management solutions; and health plan solutions. The company was founded by William Frank Morneau, Sr.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for LifeWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.