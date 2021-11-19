Lightning Trading Down 9.2% Over Last Week (LIGHT)

Lightning (CURRENCY:LIGHT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 18th. One Lightning coin can now be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001196 BTC on major exchanges. Lightning has a total market capitalization of $43.11 million and approximately $621,909.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lightning has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00047892 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007538 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.08 or 0.00222943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.77 or 0.00088708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Lightning

Lightning (CRYPTO:LIGHT) is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

Lightning Coin Trading

