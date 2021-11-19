Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company. It produce marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and allows interaction between guests, crew and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers and photographers. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LIND. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

LIND stock opened at $16.71 on Tuesday. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $21.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.84 million, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 2.39.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 151.35% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 38,731 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $639,448.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 20,500 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $359,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,348 shares of company stock worth $3,451,961. 39.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 526.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 300.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 100,637.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,051 shares in the last quarter. 62.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

See Also: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lindblad Expeditions (LIND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.