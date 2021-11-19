Litecoin Cash Hits One Day Volume of $13,991.00 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 19th. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $11.28 million and $13,991.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,013.81 or 0.99836032 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 744,866,731 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.