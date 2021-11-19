Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Shares Down 4.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) traded down 4.9% during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $335.00 to $303.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Lithia Motors traded as low as $317.77 and last traded at $317.77. 662 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 361,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $334.19.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.00.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total transaction of $45,377.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,932.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 330.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $328.16 and a 200 day moving average of $342.35. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.67.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

