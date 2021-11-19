Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Shares Down 4.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) traded down 4.9% during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $335.00 to $303.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Lithia Motors traded as low as $317.77 and last traded at $317.77. 662 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 361,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $334.19.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.00.
In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total transaction of $45,377.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,932.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $328.16 and a 200 day moving average of $342.35. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.67.
Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.62 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 4.16%.
Lithia Motors Company Profile (NYSE:LAD)
Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.
