Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Given New C$46.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$35.00 to C$46.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their target price on Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. TD Securities began coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lithium Americas from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.77.

Shares of NYSE:LAC opened at $33.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 56.73, a quick ratio of 56.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.98. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $36.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -67.73 and a beta of 1.34.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 335.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

