Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) PT Raised to $40.00 at National Bank Financial

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LAC. Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen raised their target price on Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lithium Americas from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.77.

Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at $33.19 on Thursday. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $36.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -67.73 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 56.73 and a quick ratio of 56.73.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAC. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,690,000. Discovery Value Fund bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,229,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 1,404.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 843,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,839,000 after purchasing an additional 787,620 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 3,594.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 472,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 459,703 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,156,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,001,000 after purchasing an additional 374,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

