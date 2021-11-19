Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Given New C$46.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$35.00 to C$46.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$35.00 price objective on Lithium Americas and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a hold rating and a C$35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$36.83.

Lithium Americas stock opened at C$41.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$32.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33, a quick ratio of 56.64 and a current ratio of 56.73. Lithium Americas has a one year low of C$11.40 and a one year high of C$45.40. The stock has a market cap of C$5.01 billion and a PE ratio of -78.00.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

