LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Receives $80.44 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.44.

RAMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

LiveRamp stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.69. The company had a trading volume of 277,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,973. LiveRamp has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $87.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.84 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.32.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $208,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. FMR LLC increased its stake in LiveRamp by 7,200.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after acquiring an additional 450,445 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in LiveRamp by 49.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in LiveRamp by 2.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in LiveRamp by 970.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

