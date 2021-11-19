Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LLOY. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 48 ($0.63) to GBX 52 ($0.68) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 51 ($0.67) to GBX 54 ($0.71) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 64 ($0.84) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 54.63 ($0.71).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Shares of LON LLOY opened at GBX 49.89 ($0.65) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 47.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 81.15. The stock has a market cap of £35.42 billion and a PE ratio of 2.04. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 0.59 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 51.58 ($0.67).

In related news, insider William Chalmers purchased 188,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £81,185.29 ($106,069.10).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.