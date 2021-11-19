Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 435,726 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 6,123,526 shares.The stock last traded at $2.67 and had previously closed at $2.64.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LYG. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.56.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,891,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,874,000 after buying an additional 111,433 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,857,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,401,000 after purchasing an additional 954,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458,529 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,088,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,377,000 after purchasing an additional 756,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,253,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

