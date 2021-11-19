Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Price Target Raised to C$104.00

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$86.00 to C$104.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$106.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$98.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$103.00 price target on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$92.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Loblaw Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LBLCF traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $77.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,511. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.26. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $78.79.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

