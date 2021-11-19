Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) PT Raised to C$110.00 at TD Securities

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$98.00 to C$110.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

L has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$92.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$84.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$103.50.

Shares of TSE:L opened at C$98.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$33.23 billion and a PE ratio of 25.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$90.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$82.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.28. Loblaw Companies has a 52 week low of C$60.86 and a 52 week high of C$99.34.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

