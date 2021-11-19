LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 285 ($3.72) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on LondonMetric Property in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 270 ($3.53) price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on LondonMetric Property from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on LondonMetric Property from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.33) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 266.43 ($3.48).

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

Shares of LondonMetric Property stock opened at GBX 272 ($3.55) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 255.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 409.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.50, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of £2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.54. LondonMetric Property has a 1-year low of GBX 204.80 ($2.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 274.80 ($3.59).

In related news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 16,000 shares of LondonMetric Property stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23), for a total value of £39,520 ($51,633.13).

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.