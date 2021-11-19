Lotto24 (ETR:LO24) Trading Down 0.5%

Lotto24 AG (ETR:LO24)’s share price fell 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €440.00 ($517.65) and last traded at €442.00 ($520.00). 8 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €444.00 ($522.35).

The company has a market cap of $726.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €426.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of €427.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97.

Lotto24 Company Profile (ETR:LO24)

Lotto24 AG operate as an online provider of state-licensed lottery products in Germany. The company offers its customers the possibility to participate in the lottery products, including Lotto 6aus49, Spiel 77, Super 6, EuroJackpot, GlÃ¼cksSpirale, lotto clubs, and Keno, Deutsche Fernsehlotterie, and freiheit+.

