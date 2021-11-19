Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 480,200 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.6% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $26,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $53.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.77 and a twelve month high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.20%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $205,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.