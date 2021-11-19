Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 500 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.5% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $145,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 492,449.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,038,741 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,445,652,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 277.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 615,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,118,539,000 after acquiring an additional 452,800 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,640,401,000 after acquiring an additional 338,793 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,696.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,398.74 and its 200 day moving average is $3,395.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.30, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total value of $495,496.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,218,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,227 shares of company stock valued at $292,249,954 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,137.12.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.