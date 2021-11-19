Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $14,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 20.0% during the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 39,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after buying an additional 6,569 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 219.3% during the third quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 8,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 75.3% during the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 9,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $155.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $187.20 billion, a PE ratio of 47.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.02. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $158.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.07.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Northland Securities cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $13,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,418,452.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $6,153,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 570,784 shares of company stock valued at $69,503,731. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

