Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up about 0.5% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $20,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,889,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,131,966,000 after acquiring an additional 503,923 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,023,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,504,267,000 after purchasing an additional 622,544 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,698,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,203,239,000 after purchasing an additional 718,898 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,517,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,176,359,000 after purchasing an additional 711,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,276,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,360,750,000 after purchasing an additional 862,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.08.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $193.47 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $152.71 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The stock has a market cap of $178.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.05%.

Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

