Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $9,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $58,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GILD. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.07.

GILD stock opened at $67.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

