LPL Financial LLC Acquires 17,888 Shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) by 85.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,888 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vaxart were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VXRT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,169,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,257 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 41.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,197,000 after acquiring an additional 590,704 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,870,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,973,000 after acquiring an additional 393,227 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the first quarter worth $1,197,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 95.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 226,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 110,625 shares during the period. 27.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on VXRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Vaxart in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Vaxart in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

NASDAQ VXRT opened at $7.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $886.00 million, a PE ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average is $7.64. Vaxart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 36.10% and a negative net margin of 5,414.56%. Vaxart’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

