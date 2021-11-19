LPL Financial LLC Acquires 4,506 Shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MYC. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackrock MuniYield California Fund alerts:

Shares of MYC stock opened at $15.54 on Friday. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.13 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average of $15.37.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

About Blackrock MuniYield California Fund

BlackRock MuniYield California Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment fund. The company objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock MuniYield California Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.