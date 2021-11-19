LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 18.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 44.9% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 14.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 46,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 6.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 167,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 10,182 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%.

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

