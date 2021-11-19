LPL Financial LLC Sells 6,908 Shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,908 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 82.7% during the second quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 477,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,149,000 after acquiring an additional 216,342 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 694,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,940,000 after acquiring an additional 47,600 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 371,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,277,000 after acquiring an additional 66,870 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $742,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $61.47 on Friday. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $55.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.