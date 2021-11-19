LuaSwap (LUA) Market Capitalization Tops $16.10 Million

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 19th. One LuaSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LuaSwap has a total market cap of $16.10 million and approximately $558,749.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded up 13.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00049033 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.93 or 0.00226701 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.32 or 0.00090596 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About LuaSwap

LuaSwap (LUA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 221,829,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,579,949 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

