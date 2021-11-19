Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.470-$1.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $435 million-$455 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $441.88 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LITE. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Lumentum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of Lumentum from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Lumentum from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.06.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Shares of LITE stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $89.98. 6,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,776. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.80 and a 200-day moving average of $83.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Lumentum has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 26,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total value of $2,442,204.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 10,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total transaction of $991,472.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,284 shares of company stock worth $5,101,837 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.